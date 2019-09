Ugh, even misdemeanors are adorable in Canada. We already have our northern neighbors to thank for the wokest bae , the cheapest waffle fries , the Hermione Granger gender equality summit , and even the Obamas' holiday card (are you everywhere, Trudeau?). And today, the owners of Luke's Grocery in Toronto regaled Buzzfeed with the heartwarming tale of some sneaky squirrels — that's écureuils for those of you tuning in from Quebec — that are pilfering their stock of chocolate bars. It all started once upon a time, about five years ago, presumably on a dark and stormy night. “Basically, my parents sort of suspected something was happening," Cindy Kim, whose parents Paul and Juliet own Luke's Grocery, explained to Buzzfeed, "because we’d hear a rustling where the chocolate bars are." Spooky. So, like any good group of grocery gumshoes, the Kims "started investigating," Cindy says. That's when they discovered the fluffy culprits — and started recording the crimes on camera. Now, the squirrels and the Kims enjoy substantial followings on social media. Paul Kim estimates a total damage of about 40 missing chocolate bars over the years. At first, the Kims hoped to put a stop to the thefts, but now it seems "people want the squirrels to come," Cindy explains. I mean, who could say no to those fuzzy, pudgy cheeks? Between their charming thievery and their master photobombing skills , it's clear that squirrels are yet one more thing that Canada does better.