McDonald's Is Now Offering Waffle Fries In This Country

Update: At the end of last year, Canadian fast food fans were given the limited time opportunity to taste McDonald's take on the waffle fry. If you weren't in Canada during the French fries' brief appearance, you may have thought you completely missed your chance to try them. Well, don't fret because the new kind of McDonald's fry is available once again. The only drawback, though, is that this time, the fries are even further from the United States. According to PopSugar, McDonald's locations in Singapore will be selling waffle fries as part of a new limited-edition menu that coincides with the country's 2017 Food Festival. The McDonald's Singapore Instagram account explains that they're being officially called "criss-cut fries," and they won't be around for long.
Advertisement
This story was originally published on December 5, 2016.
As if moving to Canada wasn't appealing enough right now, the country is also the inaugural site of a brand new McDonald's item. Last week, the Canadian locations announced their Seasonal Cravings menu on Twitter, consisting of a hashbrown burger and, to every Canadian's delight, waffle fries. Queue the freakout.
Available for a limited time, the waffle fries put a twist on the chain's traditional thin French fries while maintaining the crisp deliciousness we've come to crave at 2 a.m. They're pretty much art.
Whoa. Waffle fries. 🍟@McD_Canada #SeasonsCravings 🍔 pic.twitter.com/vPpqxhGbVQ— Gloria /ROGUESTORIES (@roguestories) November 29, 2016
Reactions to the item have been overwhelmingly positive. What's not to love? The waffle fries are lightly battered and cut for maximum potato goodness. Customers have taken to Twitter to express their love for the snack, calling the fries "amazing." Americans are watching from afar with envy, and can only hope that the food's success up top will lead to worldwide availability.
This is a game changer for the french fry world. Previously, Chik-fil-A was top dog in the waffle fry arena. Surely, more waffle fries can only be a good thing. Now let's get them stateside!
Advertisement