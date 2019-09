Unless you live under a rock, you definitely heard that the Obamas' last holiday card from the White House basically broke the internet last week.We were among those who rejoiced and cried over its perfection, but now a new plot twist is making the holiday card extra special.According to White House photographer Pete Souza , the photo gracing the card happened because of our favorite woke bae, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau See, earlier this year, the Trudeaus attended a State Dinner while visiting the U.S. (You know, the dinner where President Obama, Michelle, and the girls looked absolutely perfect.)Souza said that Trudeau asked if he could take a picture of him and his wife with the Obamas. Afterwards, he suggested that the photographer also take a portrait of the first family."I could have said, 'Sir, we already did one before you arrived,'" Souza wrote in an Instagram post. "But instead, I clicked off a few quick frames. And lo and behold, it was this picture that Justin Trudeau asked me to take which everyone loved as the choice for the 2016 White House holiday card."We're not sure we're worthy. Add this to the list of reasons why 2016 wasn't a total dumpster fire.Read Souza's full post below.