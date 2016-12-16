We were among those who rejoiced and cried over its perfection, but now a new plot twist is making the holiday card extra special.
According to White House photographer Pete Souza, the photo gracing the card happened because of our favorite woke bae, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
See, earlier this year, the Trudeaus attended a State Dinner while visiting the U.S. (You know, the dinner where President Obama, Michelle, and the girls looked absolutely perfect.)
Souza said that Trudeau asked if he could take a picture of him and his wife with the Obamas. Afterwards, he suggested that the photographer also take a portrait of the first family.
"I could have said, 'Sir, we already did one before you arrived,'" Souza wrote in an Instagram post. "But instead, I clicked off a few quick frames. And lo and behold, it was this picture that Justin Trudeau asked me to take which everyone loved as the choice for the 2016 White House holiday card."
We're not sure we're worthy. Add this to the list of reasons why 2016 wasn't a total dumpster fire.
Read Souza's full post below.
This family. What can I say. What an honor to have photographed them for eight years. A couple of months ago, the Social Office came to me and said they were thinking of using a family photo for this year's White House holiday card. So I thought of Justin Trudeau. I know you're wondering what the heck I'm talking about. Earlier this year we hosted the Canadian Prime Minister for a formal State Dinner. Malia and Sasha attended as guests. Before the dinner, I did a family photo in the White House residence. But later, when the Trudeaus arrived, the two families spent some time on the Truman Balcony with their respective delegations. At one point, the Prime Minister asked if we could do a photo of he and his wife with the Obama family. Click, click, click. Then, he said I should do a photo of just the Obama's. I could have said, "sir we already did one before you arrived." But instead, I clicked off a few quick frames. And lo and behold, it was this picture that Justin Trudeau asked me to take which everyone loved as the choice for the 2016 White House holiday card.