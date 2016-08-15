A Mischievous Squirrel Photobombed This Couple's Engagement Photos

A romantic day that was supposed to be spent documenting the endless love between a newly engaged couple was interrupted by one mischievous little squirrel. What resulted from the incident is one of the best engagement photos we've ever seen. According to BuzzFeed News, Kelin Flanagan and Spencer Taubner ventured out to Banff National Park in Alberta last weekend for a hike in the hopes of snapping some engagement photos along the way. The gorgeous Rocky Mountains seemed like an ideal location for the photo shoot for the outdoorsy couple.
When Taubner and Flanagan found a nice spot with an incredible view, they sat down and posed a sweet kiss. That's when a silly squirrel suddenly popped into the frame. Luckily for us, the photographers were fast enough to capture the remarkable moment. Though it might not have been the engagement photo they were hoping for, it's pretty perfect for a couple who share a love for the great outdoors. Not to mention that squirrel is pretty damn cute. (BuzzFeed News)
When Taubner and Flanagan found a nice spot with an incredible view, they sat down and posed a sweet kiss. That's when a silly squirrel suddenly popped into the frame. Luckily for us, the photographers were fast enough to capture the remarkable moment. Though it might not have been the engagement photo they were hoping for, it's pretty perfect for a couple who share a love for the great outdoors. Not to mention that squirrel is pretty damn cute. (BuzzFeed News)
Advertisement