Ulta Beauty has some of the most epic beauty sales we’ve seen. There's the summertime blowout, the annual hair events, and regular weekly sales. But it's the superstore's winter event that is arguably the biggest — and it goes on for three weeks.
Since January 8, Ulta Beauty has been all but giving away some of the best skin-care products, not to mention handing out free gifts on select purchases from prestige brands like Perricone MD, Skyn Iceland, and First Aid Beauty. And yet, the best part of it all includes the Beauty Steals — a daily deal that offers up to 50% off high-end products. Sold.
And with the new year just beginning, a refresh on your skin routine is (or should be) high on your agenda. (Plus, it helps that tossing — then upgrading — your everyday beauty products is one of the most fun resolutions to make.) Whether you want to discover new formulas, rethink your regimen to achieve your brightest, softest, clearest skin yet, or just treat yourself to something over-the-top, you know where to go.
Click ahead to see each daily deal and the products you're going to want to adopt for your medicine cabinet. Happy shopping!