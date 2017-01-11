Jenna Bush Hager has joined the disconcertingly large club of famous women who have had to defend themselves from body-shaming by strangers. The NBC correspondent, who interviewed stars on the Golden Globes red carpet, was criticized on social media for the way she looked in her form-fitting green gown on Sunday night. The salacious comments questioning whether the mom of two was pregnant with her third got so out of hand that she felt compelled to address the situation on the Today show Wednesday morning. Bush Hager — just now recovering from her cringe-worthy "Hidden Fences" gaffe — cleared up the pregnancy confusion during a conversation about the rude speculation with Tamron Hall. "No, I'm not pregnant, and I do not reply," said the mom of two, as E! News reports. "Because how do you reply other than saying, 'Thank you very much. No I'm not. That was just a large dinner last night.'" Of course, it's not the first time that a celebrity has had to dispel baseless pregnancy talk. Jennifer Aniston faced a similar situation back in July after In Touch declared she was pregnant after the actress was photographed at the beach; she informed the gossipers that she had simply enjoyed a nice, big lunch that day. But the fact is that Aniston and Bush Hager, along with every woman, shouldn't have to answer to such insensitive scrutiny. Looks like this is one trend that, unfortunately, wasn't left behind in 2016.
