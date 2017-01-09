Pharrell Williams has tweeted in response to Jenna Bush Hager's apology. The musician kindly accepted the apology, nothing that "Hidden Fences" sounds like a decent film. He wrote: "Don't worry @JennaBushHager! Everyone makes mistakes. Hidden Fences does sound like an intriguing movie though. Just saying..." This story was originally published at 11:50a.m. on January 9, 2017.
At Sunday night's Golden Globes ceremony, Jenna Bush Hager and Michael Keaton both accidentally called the movie Hidden Figures "Hidden Fences." Bush Hager was interviewing Pharrell Williams, who was nominated for his work on the score for Hidden Figures. Many Twitter users interpreted the mistake as an inability to differentiate Hidden Figures from Fences, another Golden Globes-nominated film starring a predominantly Black cast. On the Today show on Monday, Bush Hager addressed the blunder. "I had an error in the night that I have to apologize for," she said. "When I was interviewing the incomparable Pharrell, who I adore, I accidentally, with the electricity of the red carpet, I’ve never done one before… I called Hidden Figures 'Hidden Fences.'" In addition to Pharrell's nomination, Hidden Figures' Octavia Spencer was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. That honor went to Viola Davis for her performance in Fences. "I’ve seen both movies, I thought they were both brilliant," Bush Hager said. "I’ve interviewed casts from both of the movies. And if I offended people, I am deeply sorry. ... It was a mistake. ... I am not perfect. I’m authentic, but a human. And what I didn’t want to do was make anybody feel lesser than who they are." Keaton has yet to address his "Hidden Fences" mixup.
WATCH: “If I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake… I am not perfect.” @JennaBushHager on Golden Globes red carpet mistake pic.twitter.com/0dOLPHuJCO— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 9, 2017
