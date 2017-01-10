Is Kesha’s New Tattoo Paying Tribute To Tilikum?

We're not 100% sure, but we have a very good guess as to what Kesha's favorite animal might be. This past Halloween, she dressed up like a narwhal. Then, a few days later, she got the animal tattooed on her arm. (Sure, she also got a smiley face inked on her finger the same day, but the somewhat mystical creature stands out.) Well, girl can't seem to get enough of ocean creatures, because today, she posted a photo of a new tat. And why, it's a neon orca.
She captioned the post, “Psychedelic whales are slowly covering my entire body." And though we dig minimal, dainty ink, we're quite fond of Kesha's colorful decision. A unique design for an even more unique artist. Could it be a tribute to Tilikum, the orca at the center of the anti-SeaWorld documentary Blackfish, who just died in captivity this week? We're not sure, but we'd like to think so. Next up, we're hoping for a dolphin.
