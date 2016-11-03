Kesha Shows Off Her New Tattoos In The Most Kesha Way Possible

🙃🙂🙃🙂🙃🙂🙃🙂🙃🙂🙃🙂🙃🙂MOTHERFUCKERS CANT TOUCH MY HAPPINESSSSSS. BOOM. @oblivioussurroundings thanks buddy for the happy little finger tattoo! and the happy day! ur the best☠.

A photo posted by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Nov 1, 2016 at 10:55pm PDT