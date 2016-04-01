How I Lost My Love For SeaWorld

Alexandra Owens is a freelance writer and also volunteers with animal rescues. The views expressed here are her own.



Animal-obsessed, a bit of a nerd, and an hour's drive from Orlando, it wasn’t unusual for me to head to SeaWorld as I was growing up in Florida. It’s impossible to say exactly how many weekends I spent with my nose pressed against the fish tanks — suffice to say that my family had an annual pass.



When I was seven, my parents signed me up for an overnight stay in the park. Throughout the day, my friends and I enjoyed a behind the scenes tour of the man-made marine kingdom, complete with educational talks and lots of whale-shaped ice cream. By night, we parked our sleeping bags alongside the underwater viewing section of the dolphin tank and listened to their whistles as we drifted to sleep.



I vividly recall thinking how magnificent and compelling these creatures were. In my eyes, there was no question that they should be respected and loved. They deserved admiration. We owed them protection. And SeaWorld seemed to provide that.