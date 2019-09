Kesha capped off her year by winning a Trailblazer Award at the Billboard Women in Music ceremony in New York on Friday night. She took her moment onstage as an opportunity to deliver a tearjerker of a speech about what she's gone through and what she hopes others can take away from it."I’ve never really thought of myself as a trailblazer," she said, according to The Cut . "I’m just as scared and flawed as any person I know. My message has just always been to believe in yourself and love yourself. When I write those words, I do so as a reminder to myself as much as anyone else."In a video recorded from the audience, a tearful Kesha takes a few breaks to gather herself. "I’ve realized on a ride of ups and downs, that if I’m lucky enough to have a voice that someone will listen to, then I should use it for good and for truth," she went on. "This is why I’ve spoken openly about some of my struggles with my crippling anxiety and being in recovery for an eating disorder , amongst many other things."