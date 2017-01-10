Hurry, JetBlue Has $34 Flights Right Now!

JetBlue's huge winter sale is baaack. And if you didn't take advantage of the last round of cheap-flight deals, it's time to carpe this diem and book your mid-winter getaway. But hurry up: You have until January 11 (that's tomorrow!) by the earlier of 11:59 Eastern or your local time. This sale is pretty damn good (and we're picky). For just $34, you can fly one-way between Long Beach, CA, and Las Vegas; Boston and Richmond, VA; or Boston and Buffalo, NY. But that's not all: JetBlue is also offering crazy prices like $39 for flights between Boston and Washington, D.C., $49 from Chicago to Boston, and $69 from New York to Turks and Caicos. (About that last one: Be right back. Will not be reachable by email.) These deals are valid for Monday-through-Thursday and Saturday travel between January 18 and March 8. Blackout dates are February 17 through 26. JetBlue notes that other restrictions, travel windows, and blackout dates may apply and vary by route. Hop over to JetBlue's website for more details, start coming up with creative excuses to take a few days off, and make sure to craft the perfect passive-aggressive out-of-office message.
Savings so nice we had to do it twice. Just book by 1/11. Blackout dates+Restrhttps://t.co/Sx7iSbHxGs pic.twitter.com/jgSw2H4aQ2— JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) January 10, 2017
