We’re Tripping Out Over This Unicorn Rainbow Blush

There are some things in life that will always put a smile on your face: popsicles on a summer day, a garden filled with sunflowers, and Guerlain's classic Météorites. The centuries-old brand has been delivering different iterations of these pastel-colored orbs for decades — three, to be exact. And with a big birthday like that on the horizon, it's bound to come with a massive, celebratory launch. For its spring 2017 Happy Glow collection, the cosmetics company is giving its iconic powders — and the entire accompanying collection — a pink, unicorn-inspired makeover.
Our take: A colorful upgrade is always welcome. Of course, all of the products in the line — including those pearlized powders, lipsticks, a blush, and makeup brush — are gorgeous. But there's one product we can't stop thinking about: the Happy Glow Blush. At first glance, it looks nearly identical to a cushion compact (or crushed casings of colorful styrofoam), but it's actually dotted with three different shades of pink powder finely mixed together to deliver that lit-from-within glow. The entire range is available now on Nordstrom and Guerlain's site, but hurry — it's going fast. Our guess is that all the unicorns out there are scooping it up. After all, it's practically colored with all the best things in life: rainbows, candy, and magic — duh.
