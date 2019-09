We’re Tripping Out Over This Unicorn Rainbow Blush

Our take: A colorful upgrade is always welcome. Of course, all of the products in the line — including those pearlized powders, lipsticks, a blush, and makeup brush — are gorgeous. But there's one product we can't stop thinking about: the Happy Glow Blush. At first glance, it looks nearly identical to a cushion compact (or crushed casings of colorful styrofoam), but it's actually dotted with three different shades of pink powder finely mixed together to deliver that lit-from-within glow. The entire range is available now on Nordstrom and Guerlain's site , but hurry — it's going fast. Our guess is that all the unicorns out there are scooping it up. After all, it's practically colored with all the best things in life: rainbows, candy, and magic — duh.