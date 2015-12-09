Story from Makeup

The Cheap Girl's Guide To A Fancy Beauty Routine

Erika Stalder
During the holidays, when ravenous shopping ops and beauty swag abound at every turn, it’s easy to justify that prestigious face-cream splurge (if Kylie Jenner deserves it...) or a limited-edition find (hello, Tom Ford’s Lips & Boys). In fact, most of us in the 18 to 34 set will spend nearly a quarter of our holiday gift-giving budget on ourselves, according to a new report by PricewaterhouseCoopers. Potential for financial ruin (or coming up embarrassingly short on spending for others) is tremendous.

Lucky for you, we have a plan for how to luxe up your beauty rituals without spiraling into buyer's remorse. The strategy? Making a few meaningful purchases that give your entire routine a more decadent look and feel — without breaking the bank. Let us upgrade ya, eight different ways, ahead.

