Lauren Conrad Drops Major Hints About Baby Names

1. Hazel

"Number 5 on the top girl baby names list for 2017, Hazel is at the top of our lists too. We aren’t opposed to naming babies after strong female characters either (any other The Fault in Our Stars fans?)!" 2. River

"While this name may not be at the top of the baby names list for 2017 (we consider that a good thing!), we’re still smitten. River may be a unisex name but we think it would make an adorable little boy’s name!" 3. Sailor

"We blame it on living in Southern California but we love a name that reflects living near a body of water. We’re picturing a baby girl donning this adorable name." The list goes on. As do references to water, the moon, and other ethereal elements. Some names are cute. Some names are a bit odd. All of them sound perfectly on brand for the Laguna Beach star turned lifestyle author and fashion designer. The list also features a balance of boy, girl, and unisex names. A conscious decision? Possibly. Clearly, Conrad intends to keep fans guessing. Stay tuned.