Lauren Conrad Drops Major Hints About Baby Names

In case you missed it, a new addition is coming to Team LC. Last week, Lauren Conrad, 30, announced on Instagram that she and hubby William Tell, 36, are expecting their first child. Conrad didn't share any further details, so we'll just have to hold our breath until the unknown due date. While it may be too soon to know the baby's gender, that didn't stop Conrad's editors from disclosing their favorite names on her personal site, LaurenConrad.com. In a recent post, editors disclosed 10 of their favorite names with explanations next to each name. Check out the top 3, below.
1. Hazel
"Number 5 on the top girl baby names list for 2017, Hazel is at the top of our lists too. We aren’t opposed to naming babies after strong female characters either (any other The Fault in Our Stars fans?)!" 2. River
"While this name may not be at the top of the baby names list for 2017 (we consider that a good thing!), we’re still smitten. River may be a unisex name but we think it would make an adorable little boy’s name!" 3. Sailor
"We blame it on living in Southern California but we love a name that reflects living near a body of water. We’re picturing a baby girl donning this adorable name." The list goes on. As do references to water, the moon, and other ethereal elements. Some names are cute. Some names are a bit odd. All of them sound perfectly on brand for the Laguna Beach star turned lifestyle author and fashion designer. The list also features a balance of boy, girl, and unisex names. A conscious decision? Possibly. Clearly, Conrad intends to keep fans guessing. Stay tuned.
