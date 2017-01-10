Ben Affleck Considers Taylor Swift A “Great Role Model” For His Kids

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ben Affleck got very candid about his family. "I hear a lot about the romantic adventures of Disney characters who are on the Disney Channel, and we go to Taylor Swift concerts. And that’s my life," he joked. But it sounds like his daughter Jasmine isn't the only T. Swift fan in the clan. "Taylor Swift is great, by the way. She’s a great role model!" he said. (Some might point out that she's a somewhat problematic role model — maybe one day, he can use her to start a conversation with his kids about white feminism.) When pressed to name her songs, though, all he could come up with was, "'1989?' ... 'I Still Love You?' The John Mayer Thing? Come on! She’s amazing. I love Taylor Swift. I’m blanking." It sounds like their mom Jennifer Garner is also a good role model. Though Affleck and Garner are divorced, they're dedicated co-parents, and he called her "the world's greatest mom." Affleck also mentioned another family member: his brother Casey, who recently won a Golden Globe. "I was more nervous for him than I ever have been for myself," Ben said.
Advertisement