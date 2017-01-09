Ben Affleck has two Golden Globes under his belt: Best Director, Motion Picture for Argo in 2013 and Best Screenplay, Motion Picture for Good Will Hunting in 1998. But this year, his brother Casey was the one to take home an award. His performance in Manchester by the Sea earned him the title of Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama. And like a good big brother, Ben shared in his victory. As Casey went up to grab the trophy, his sibling gave a fist-pump, People reports. Afterward, they shared an embrace backstage. You might've also seen Casey Affleck alongside Ben in Good Will Hunting, in the Ocean's Eleven series, and in the American Pie series. He also directed I'm Still Here starring Joaquin Phoenix, who also happened to be his brother-in-law. Casey was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2007 for his role in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, but this was his first win. Ben hasn't received a nomination since his 2013 victory, but he was nominated for Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role for Hollywoodland in 2007.
