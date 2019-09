Last week, the Obama family kicked their farewell festivities up a notch with a star-studded goodbye bash at the White House. The VIP guest list for the night included Tanya Taylor, a designer whose fans include first lady Michelle Obama herself (FLOTUS even wore a dress from Taylor's fall '16 collection to the final White House holiday party last month). “Being invited to visit the White House is an experience I will always treasure!” Taylor, a repeat guest at 1600 Pennsylvania, says. In the wake of her most recent trip, she shared with Refinery29 a behind-the-scenes look inside the Obama White House. Ahead, 12 facts you might not know if you haven't been lucky enough to get an invite.1. The high-pile rug in the Red Room is very heel-friendly. Perhaps the former first ladies who furnished it had their footwear needs in mind? 2. There are #TBTs of first ladies everywhere, like a photo of first ladies Nixon and Eisenhower exchanging pleasantries. 3. Speaking of first ladies, the best spot to snap a picture with a fashion icon is in front of the portrait of Jackie O that's hanging in The Vermeil Room).