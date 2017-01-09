Elle Fanning is 18-years-old, but her young age is easy to forget while watching the rising star shine on the big screen. The same goes for the talented actress off-screen as well; she is wise beyond her years in interviews. And in a new interview with Elle U.K., Fanning talks like somebody who's been in the business for decades. The cover star opened up about having a small circle of friends and limiting her social media presence, rare habits among her millennial peers in young Hollywood. "I'm not someone that has a lot of friends," she told the magazine. "I see people who have many friends and get really jealous. I have a good core of three or four friends who are really close to me." Fanning strays even farther from the crowd when it comes to sharing her personal life with the world. "I recently turned my Instagram public on my 18th birthday, but I still don't post everything I do, and I'm not on Twitter or Facebook," said the Live By Night star. Why the hesitancy to bare it all? "You have to leave a little mystery. With old movie stars, all you saw were rare interviews where they only shared what they wanted to — that's what made them so interesting," she explained. "You could separate the characters from the women, so if you watch them on screen you're not thinking about what they had for breakfast." I have to say that she has an excellent point. I watched Fanning dazzle in 20th Century Women last month. The young actress more than held her own alongside costars Annette Bening and Greta Gerwig. And you know what? I didn't think once about Fanning's latest 140-character musing or Instagram-worthy meal — and it was great.
