What Happened When This Guy Tried To Troll A Grocery Store For Sex Advice

Thanks to a customer service exchange via Twitter, a man and his donut are now going viral. On Friday, Twitter user @PeeWeeMFC75 lodged a "complaint" at Morrison's grocery store after discovering that its donuts were had no holes and therefore prevented him from using them during an oral sex act with his girlfriend.
@Morrisons oi there's no ring in my donuts how I'm I supposed to put these on my willy and get my girlfriend to eat them off now ???? pic.twitter.com/ZFCOfKUwHn— silverfox? (@PeeWeeMFC75) January 6, 2017
Instead of ignoring his attempt at trolling, one kindly Morrison's employee decided to respond with advice.
That's when things took a strange, even friendly, turn.
@PeeWeeMFC75 She sounds it! My advise, leave everything to chill for 2 minutes. - Cam— Morrisons (@Morrisons) January 6, 2017
@PeeWeeMFC75 If you need anything else, you know where I am - Cam— Morrisons (@Morrisons) January 6, 2017
The Daily Dot spoke to PeeWeeMFC75, who said that he didn't actually intend to use the donut for oral pleasure. "I wasn't planning on using the donuts for sex," he told Daily Dot. "I was bored and flicking through [Facebook] and a friend posted the pic of the donuts without a hole complaining, so I got the idea of [tweeting] Morrisons."
Advertisement
As for his motivation? "Why I said what I did is a mystery," he said. "Sometimes I don't fully think [things] through." However, that didn't stop the rest of Twitter from being floored by Cam's great customer service skills.
Twitter has created the golden age of customer service pic.twitter.com/splVTKJIZZ— Tissonade Lemontiss (@NaturallyTiss) January 7, 2017
@PeeWeeMFC75 @Morrisons Hahahaha! ??? I will shop at Morrisons now because of this.— Broel Crowloy IV (@BoltokMork) January 7, 2017
The gap between what we learned in sex ed and what we're learning through sexual experience is big — way too big. So we're helping to connect those dots by talking about the realities of sex, from how it's done to how to make sure it's consensual, safe, healthy, and pleasurable all at once. Check out more, here.
Advertisement