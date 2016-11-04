The internet has come up with a hack for nearly everything, so it's not surprising that many of us are on the hunt for ways to make masturbation better. What is a little unexpected, however, is that one of BuzzFeed's masturbation "hacks" involves cutting a hole in a bar of soap to make your own homemade sex toy.
BuzzFeed's "6 Easy Masturbation Hacks For Men" video begins by doling out some pretty standard self-love tips: use both hands, and try using your non-dominant hand. Hack three involves tapping the tip of the penis until you climax — which doesn't seem that efficient (that could take hours) — but hey, whatever works for you. Hacks five and six are also pretty tame: mix up your position, and use a cock ring.
Hack four, however, has the internet losing it.
BuzzFeed suggests cutting a hole into a bar of soap, using a knife and banana, and then using said holed bar of soap as a sex toy. BuzzFeed also recommends wearing a condom while masturbating with this bar of soap, because it could irritate the skin of your penis.
As you can imagine, plenty of people on Twitter had something to say about this:
so apparently buzzfeed made a video where a masturbation hack was cutting a hole in a bar of soap. A HOLE. IN A. BAR OF. FUCKING SOAP.— sny|thom (@THOMCASTLES) November 4, 2016
Buzzfeed really made a video saying men should fuck a bar of soap for "masturbation" purposes. Fam. No.— 🍾🍕 (@jacob_morales) November 3, 2016
buzzfeed made a video about jerking off where they suggest putting your downstairs into a bar of soap. don’t. saved u ur dick— Saved You A Click (@SavedYouAClick) November 3, 2016
BuzzFeed out here telling you to cum in your pants and fuck a bar of soap. pic.twitter.com/A1D5Kt1Zz5— Mondi (@YungMondi) November 3, 2016
While we're certainly not here to tell anyone that there's a "right" way to masturbate, the fact that people had such a strong reaction to this is interesting. Sure, it's a bit of a complicated hack (as Jezebel pointed out, what if the circle you carve is too big? Do you just throw it out and waste perfectly good soap?), but with all of the masturbation sleeves out there, it's clear there's a need for some alternative masturbation methods. (Not to mention, blowjob methods.)
If you do try this one, though, just be sure to heed that condom warning — and watch out for when the soap inevitably becomes slippery.
The gap between what we learned in sex ed and what we're learning through sexual experience is big — way too big. So we're helping to connect those dots by talking about the realities of sex, from how it's done to how to make sure it's consensual, safe, healthy, and pleasurable all at once. Check out more here.
