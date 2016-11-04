The internet has come up with a hack for nearly everything, so it's not surprising that many of us are on the hunt for ways to make masturbation better. What is a little unexpected, however, is that one of BuzzFeed's masturbation "hacks" involves cutting a hole in a bar of soap to make your own homemade sex toy.



BuzzFeed's "6 Easy Masturbation Hacks For Men" video begins by doling out some pretty standard self-love tips: use both hands, and try using your non-dominant hand. Hack three involves tapping the tip of the penis until you climax — which doesn't seem that efficient (that could take hours) — but hey, whatever works for you. Hacks five and six are also pretty tame: mix up your position, and use a cock ring.



Hack four, however, has the internet losing it.



BuzzFeed suggests cutting a hole into a bar of soap, using a knife and banana, and then using said holed bar of soap as a sex toy. BuzzFeed also recommends wearing a condom while masturbating with this bar of soap, because it could irritate the skin of your penis.



As you can imagine, plenty of people on Twitter had something to say about this:

