Yesterday, Vice introduced its readers to “Auntie Angel” by way of an exclusive interview with the sexpert and blowjob aficionado, and we were mesmerized. Auntie Angel’s having a moment right now thanks to her new internet video “Angel Teaching Her Grapefruit Technique”, which went live three days ago and has already instructed nearly 300,000 viewers in the secrets of how to give your man the best oral sex of his life — using a grapefruit. (For those who are allergic, or whose medication prevents them from coming into contact with grapefruit, never fear — Angel assures us that a large navel orange will do just fine.)
Advertisement
Maybe some clicked on the video for the novelty factor; but the thing is, this woman gives all-around stellar sex advice, and has been doing so since long before she graced the internet with citrus-powered oral. Angel first burst onto the sex advice scene when she launched her company Angel’s Erotic Solutions in May of 2004. At first she was teaching monthly sex technique seminars in and around Chicago, where she was born. Over time, word of Angel’s straight-shooting, light-hearted tutorials spread, and her popularity skyrocketed. According to Angel, her seminars are now booked three months in advice and take place across the country.
When you watch the video above (if you haven’t already), you’ll see why. Angel leaves the cutesy and coy to other sex-tip-givers. She gets straight to the point, but with a levity that lets you know she’s having a great time — and that she wants you and your partner to, as well. Angie’s grapefruit head is only one of the 50-plus oral sex techniques she has developed, all of which are revealed in her signature DVD “Angel’s Fellatio Secrets.”
As she takes the mystery out of oral sex and turns it into something both partners can enjoy, Angel’s championing not only produce in the bedroom but also positive, empowered sex, flavored with irreverence and a sense of adventure. And now, if you’ve benefited from her fruit-based technique, you can now even buy a shirt to show your support.
RELATED:
RELATED:
Advertisement