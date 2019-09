(Are we sure this man is 33, or is he a 12-year-old operating a Twitter hate machine from his parents' basement?) When Shkreli was suspended after Duca contacted Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, Duca questioned the ongoing harassment of female journalists, and influential women in general: "Why is harassment an automatic career hazard for a woman receiving any amount of professional attention? Question for @jack & also society!" Duca told Refinery29 that Twitter needs to step it up in combating harassment from its many bots and trolls. But the problem is deeper, as it's rooted in a reflexive hatred of women who speak their minds. "Martin Shkreli is engaged in targeted harassment, and absolutely deserves to have his account suspended," she said. "It's unfortunate that the only reason people are paying attention is because he's relatively high-profile. Trolling seems to be an automatic occupational hazard for female writers who receive any level of professional attention. That's something Twitter needs to work harder to fix, but obviously the problem runs far deeper."