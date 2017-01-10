You don't have to be blessed with the talent of Pablo Picasso, Frida Kahlo, or Vincent van Gogh to own a painter's palette. In fact, when it comes to fine works of art, all you need to know is the right way to blend each of the colors to create something gorgeous — and the same applies with your makeup. (Fine, we've oversimplified it, but stay with us.) That said, we know full well how overwhelming a huge assortment of shadows, lipsticks, or blushes can be.
That's where where we come in. We believe you don't have to be a bonafide pro to apply your cosmetics like one — and there's no better way to prove that than with Anastasia Beverly Hills' latest lip palette launch. Though it doesn't hit the brand's website until tomorrow, it's already drumming up major buzz — especially since ABH tapped YouTuber Patrick Starrr for the campaign — and comes in an array of 18 shades.
"The inspiration behind the palette was for [people] to have limitless choices at their fingertips in one compact package," says Claudia Soare, the president of ABH. She adds that — just like the equipment of a true artiste — the product also comes with a spatula and mixing plate for cocktailing different color combos. In other words, your mouth becomes the canvas.
Ahead, we take the guesswork out of creating a lipstick masterpiece — with the exclusive combinations Soare recommends herself. Click through the slides for some major inspiration, then it's off to art class you go.