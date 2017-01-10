You don't have to be blessed with the talent of Pablo Picasso, Frida Kahlo, or Vincent van Gogh to own a painter's palette. In fact, when it comes to fine works of art, all you need to know is the right way to blend each of the colors to create something gorgeous — and the same applies with your makeup. (Fine, we've oversimplified it, but stay with us.) That said, we know full well how overwhelming a huge assortment of shadows, lipsticks, or blushes can be.