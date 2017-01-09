The This Is Us Cast Have The Cutest Group Text Going — Because Of Course

You already knew that the cast of This Is Us were #Goals. I mean, Mandy Moore already admitted that she learned about her Golden Globes nomination via text from Milo Ventimiglia, who just couldn't wait to congratulate his work wife.
But I bet you didn't realize that cute texts are basically a This Is Us cast requirement. In an interview on the Golden Globes red carpet, Chrissy Metz revealed that she and her co-stars share a group chat, which they use to give each other compliments.
.@ChrissyMetz joins us on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/REx2tlA3Dl— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
Asked if the cast are as close in real life as they are on TV, Metz replied: "We really are. We have a group chat, we are chatting constantly to each other. And when we get to see the episodes, we're always complimenting each other. We're like, 'Oh my god, you're amazing!' You know, they're masters at what they do. Yeah, we really are that close."
I'll just repeat it: #Goals.
