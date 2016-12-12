At this point, getting an Oscar or Golden Globe nomination is a lot like a wedding proposal — the whole world wants to know how it happened. Did she cry? Who did he call first? Was there champagne? Mandy Moore shared her nomination story with Entertainment Weekly this morning, and, frankly, it's almost as adorable as a good proposal story. Almost.
The This Is Us actress is nominated for her role as the family matriarch in the NBC drama. Milo Ventimiglia, who plays her mustachioed husband, told Moore that she was nominated. And it wasn't a phone call — it was just a casual text.
"Milo [Ventimiglia] was actually the one who texted me and was like, ‘Congratulations, Mandy!’ I was like, ‘Wait, on what? The show got nominated?’ He’s like, ‘No, you did!’" she said. Not satisfied with one form of media, Ventimiglia also tweeted at Moore. (The actor also sent a social media messages congratulating his co-stars Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown on their noms.)
From there, the excitement only escalated.
"My jaw was definitely on the ground and I just started shaking. I’ve never been nominated for anything in my life. I feel like I’m on another planet right now," Moore explained.
The nod is well deserved. This Is Us has received favorable reviews since its fall premiere. The emotional drama continues to succeed in spite of its mawkish tendencies. (James Poniewozik, writing in The New York Times, compared the show to "getting beaten up with a pillow soaked in tears.") Moore, as Rebecca, is a vision in '70s fashion, and she wins at plaintive looks and put-upon motherhood.
But Moore faces some stiff competition. She's nominated alongside a slew of really, really, really good actors, among them Chrissy Metz, her This Is Us co-star. And as much as we love Moore, how could the HFPA ignore Thandie Newton, also nominated, for her chilling work in HBO's Westworld? We'll found out which actress takes the cake when the Globes air on January 8.
The This Is Us actress is nominated for her role as the family matriarch in the NBC drama. Milo Ventimiglia, who plays her mustachioed husband, told Moore that she was nominated. And it wasn't a phone call — it was just a casual text.
"Milo [Ventimiglia] was actually the one who texted me and was like, ‘Congratulations, Mandy!’ I was like, ‘Wait, on what? The show got nominated?’ He’s like, ‘No, you did!’" she said. Not satisfied with one form of media, Ventimiglia also tweeted at Moore. (The actor also sent a social media messages congratulating his co-stars Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown on their noms.)
From there, the excitement only escalated.
"My jaw was definitely on the ground and I just started shaking. I’ve never been nominated for anything in my life. I feel like I’m on another planet right now," Moore explained.
The nod is well deserved. This Is Us has received favorable reviews since its fall premiere. The emotional drama continues to succeed in spite of its mawkish tendencies. (James Poniewozik, writing in The New York Times, compared the show to "getting beaten up with a pillow soaked in tears.") Moore, as Rebecca, is a vision in '70s fashion, and she wins at plaintive looks and put-upon motherhood.
But Moore faces some stiff competition. She's nominated alongside a slew of really, really, really good actors, among them Chrissy Metz, her This Is Us co-star. And as much as we love Moore, how could the HFPA ignore Thandie Newton, also nominated, for her chilling work in HBO's Westworld? We'll found out which actress takes the cake when the Globes air on January 8.
Advertisement
Proud of you @TheMandyMoore & @ChrissyMetz ❤️❤️❤️. #ThisIsUs. MV— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) December 12, 2016
....and @sterlingkb1, brother...so proud. ❤️❤️❤️MV— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) December 12, 2016
Advertisement