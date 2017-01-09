Here’s How People Reacted To The First iPhone Launch In 2007

The coworkers keep asking me why I keep yelling "Son of a bitch!" every 60 seconds. I'm just catching up on the iPhone news, that's all.— Jason Cosper (@boogah) January 9, 2007
can't tell if i'm about to have a heart attack over the iPhone or too much coffee.— Micki Krimmel (@Mickipedia) January 9, 2007
Planning on buying an iPhone regardless, even if we find out it doesn't make phone calls— Patrick Haney (@notasausage) January 12, 2007
predicts iphone will be renamed "apple phone" and people will refer to their new phones as an "apple"— Christopher Schmitt (@teleject) January 11, 2007
wondering if Apple missed the boat with iPhone - "can't install your own apps" - say wha???— David O'Hara (@davidmohara) January 11, 2007
Takes it back. iPhone is just a really cool regular phone...not a smartphone.— Nick Cornaglia (@nickcornaglia) January 10, 2007
Wondering why Twitter is pushing Mac crap so much. Who cares about Steve Jobs or the iPhone?— Kimberly Blessing (@obiwankimberly) January 9, 2007
everyone i know is talking about the iphone.. productivity levels went down across the globe right?— Cindy Li (@cindyli) January 9, 2007
Mentioning the iPhone in my twitter update for no other reason than to fit in with the rest of the world. iPhone, anyone??— Rachelskirts (@Rachelskirts) June 27, 2007