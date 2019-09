Here’s How People Reacted To The First iPhone Launch In 2007

Ten years ago today, Steve Jobs stood on a stage in San Francisco and introduced the world to Apple's first foray into the phone business: the iPhone. YouTube clips of the press conference offer a (now hilarious) trip back in time. "Every once in a while a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything," Jobs tells the crowd , wearing his now-famous black mock turtleneck and jeans. He goes on to say that Apple, creator of the Macintosh in 1984 and the iPod in 2001, is presenting three of these revolutionary products today: "A widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone, and a breakthrough Internet communications device." The crowd goes wild, whistling and cheering, as Jobs lists each of the three. Then, they go even crazier when they realize that he's describing one device, with all three components built in. "We are calling it 'iPhone'," Jobs says. At first, he jokingly shows an iPod with what looks like a rotary dial where the wheel is. Then, he reveals the earliest version of the iPhone as we know it today, with a much smaller touchscreen (see size comparison below), a lower price point (starting at $499), and availability with only one carrier (Cingular). But still, a phone that was, as promised, revolutionary.