"'Because I’m worth it’ is an iconic belief that resonates with so many, for good reason," the post begins. "Now more than ever that simple phrase is a powerful reminder to us all, as woman are coming together, rising up, and standing for their value. We are worth it." This appreciation for unity because (not despite) our differences is what drew the 29-year-old to the campaign in the first place. L’Oréal's True Match foundation promises to match the wearer's natural skin tone, rather than paint over it. As Lively explains in a video for the brand, she's drawn to natural-looking makeup because being her true self is the most important.