Story from Celebrity Beauty

Blake Lively Just Posted A Powerful Message About Her New Makeup Campaign

Kathryn Lindsay
Blake Lively has joined the L’Oréal Paris "Your Skin, Your Story" campaign, which aims to celebrate people's unique differences through the power of makeup. Specifically, it centers around the brand's True Match foundation. The actress, who has always been the epitome of style and confidence, was inspired by their mission and took to Instagram to post a message of her own all about owning who you are and standing up for yourself.

" 'Because I’m worth it’ is an iconic belief that resonates with so many, for good reason. Now more than ever that simple phrase is a powerful reminder to us all, as woman are coming together, rising up, and standing for their value. We are worth it. We are different shapes and sizes. We are different colors. We are beautiful inside and out. We are kind. We are brave. We are vulnerable. We are flawed. We are perfect. We are worth it. And we each have a story to tell. Which is why I was so moved by the ‘Your Skin, Your Story’ campaign. It's a beautiful illustration that we are in this together. And we are listening to one another and celebrating each other for both our similarities, and our differences. Now THAT'S beautiful." -Me :) #worthsharing #truematch LINK IN BIO FOR A SNEAK PEAK ????

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

"'Because I’m worth it’ is an iconic belief that resonates with so many, for good reason," the post begins. "Now more than ever that simple phrase is a powerful reminder to us all, as woman are coming together, rising up, and standing for their value. We are worth it." This appreciation for unity because (not despite) our differences is what drew the 29-year-old to the campaign in the first place. L’Oréal's True Match foundation promises to match the wearer's natural skin tone, rather than paint over it. As Lively explains in a video for the brand, she's drawn to natural-looking makeup because being her true self is the most important.
"It's a beautiful illustration that we are in this together. And we are listening to one another and celebrating each other for both our similarities, and our differences," Lively concludes on Instagram. "Now THAT'S beautiful."
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series