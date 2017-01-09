" 'Because I’m worth it’ is an iconic belief that resonates with so many, for good reason. Now more than ever that simple phrase is a powerful reminder to us all, as woman are coming together, rising up, and standing for their value. We are worth it. We are different shapes and sizes. We are different colors. We are beautiful inside and out. We are kind. We are brave. We are vulnerable. We are flawed. We are perfect. We are worth it. And we each have a story to tell. Which is why I was so moved by the ‘Your Skin, Your Story’ campaign. It's a beautiful illustration that we are in this together. And we are listening to one another and celebrating each other for both our similarities, and our differences. Now THAT'S beautiful." -Me :) #worthsharing #truematch LINK IN BIO FOR A SNEAK PEAK ????
Advertisement