If your resolution for the New Year is to finally make peace with your awful ex, you can take a page out of Vivica A. Fox's book. The Empire star told The Wendy Williams Show that she has officially ended her beef with former boyfriend 50 Cent following a very public feud. Fox and 50 Cent dated in 2003, but they've really been throwing shade at one another since 2015, when the rapper blamed a slip in Empire's ratings on too much "gay stuff." On Watch What Happens Live!, the actress told Andy Cohen that her ex's comments were "the pot calling the kettle black," seemingly alluding to 50 Cent's sexuality. Though she later cleared up the comments, telling the host "He's not [gay]... He just seems like he's got something that's not quite clear," the "Candy Shop" rapper was not happy. 50 Cent, who now acts in Power on Starz, fired back on social media, sharing intimate details about sex with Fox. In December of 2016, he reiterated the comments on Watch What Happens Live!, telling Cohen: "Just because I let her lick my ass, she thinks I'm gay." While this feud seemed like it had immortal life, Fox told The Wendy Williams Show that the two finally buried the hatchet. According to the actress, she ran into her ex at a New York Knicks game, and decided that 2017 would be the year to make amends. "I walked [up] to him and I said, 'Happy New Year,'" she said. "It is so time for this to be over with, as far as beefing back and forth... Someone has to be the bigger person. I walked over to him. We sat down. I gave him a hug, we talked for a few minutes and that was that." At the risk of sounding petty, I'm not sure that I would have done the same in Fox's shoes. Still, kudos to Fox for being the bigger person in 2017 — hopefully, making nice with her ex will give her some peace of mind.
