Vivica A. Fox certainly wasn't pulling any punches when she showed up on Bravo's nightly talk show, Watch What Happens Live!. She made some not-so-veiled comments about rapper and ex-boyfriend 50 Cent's sexuality.When host Andy Cohen asked the actress about 50 Cent's comment that the show Empire saw a ratings slip due to "gay stuff," Fox — who will appear in season 2 of the show as Cookie's sister — simply responded, "First of all, you know, the pot calling the kettle black is all I'm saying."It was a bold statement that even had fellow WWHL! guest The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss saying she was throwing some "major shade" with that one. Cohen then tried to get Fox to further explain her comment, asking if she was actually insinuating that the rapper — who she dated back in 2003 — is gay. Fox just fixed her hair and kept her mouth shut.Seconds later she clarified by saying "he's not." But then added, "We had a great time. He just seems like he's got something that's not quite clear," with Fox specifically mentioning a magazine cover that featured 50 and fellow rapper Soulja Boy."It just kind of made me go 'hmm,'" she said about the photo.