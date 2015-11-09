Vivica A. Fox certainly wasn't pulling any punches when she showed up on Bravo's nightly talk show, Watch What Happens Live!. She made some not-so-veiled comments about rapper and ex-boyfriend 50 Cent's sexuality.
When host Andy Cohen asked the actress about 50 Cent's comment that the show Empire saw a ratings slip due to "gay stuff," Fox — who will appear in season 2 of the show as Cookie's sister — simply responded, "First of all, you know, the pot calling the kettle black is all I'm saying."
It was a bold statement that even had fellow WWHL! guest The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss saying she was throwing some "major shade" with that one. Cohen then tried to get Fox to further explain her comment, asking if she was actually insinuating that the rapper — who she dated back in 2003 — is gay. Fox just fixed her hair and kept her mouth shut.
Seconds later she clarified by saying "he's not." But then added, "We had a great time. He just seems like he's got something that's not quite clear," with Fox specifically mentioning a magazine cover that featured 50 and fellow rapper Soulja Boy.
"It just kind of made me go 'hmm,'" she said about the photo.
The rapper didn't waste any time responding to Fox's claims, writing on Instagram, "Oh No!!! Now she thinks I'm gay because I let her lick my Ass. LMAO. Wait, I didn't want her to, she forced me, my hands were tied. 50 shades of grey."
He then posted four more photos aimed at Fox, including one that insinuated she had a "bad boob job." He also claimed that Fox told him she was a better actress than Halle Berry.
"Bitch remember when you told me fuck Halle Berry," he said. "And you could have played all the roles she did better then her? And I just looked at you...like what the fuck kind [of pill] shit did you take? LMAO."
Fox hasn't been quiet since the show, using her Twitter to respond to fans about 50 Cent's recent posts, refuting the Halle Berry comments and specifically apologizing to Soulja Boy: "Wasn't speaking about @souljaboy only my EX and his antics! I apologize for that to @souljaboy."
Let me say this!! Wasn't speaking about @souljaboy only my EX and his antics! I apologize for that to @souljaboy https://t.co/32oy4AH4gY— Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) November 9, 2015
No!! Yet another lying comment he made!! REACHING!! SMDH :( https://t.co/Wkh1AoT3NY— Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) November 9, 2015
