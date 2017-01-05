Uncle Jesse Just Cut His Hair On Instagram — Oh, What A Time To Be Alive

John Stamos is a man of many talents. Long-standing television actor, low-key musician, teenage heartthrob, and... impromptu hairstylist? Yeah, you read that right. In a recent video post to Instagram, Uncle Jesse proved two things: He's more tech-savvy than we may have assumed (even we have a hard time snapping that perfect Boomerang, not to mention while snipping our own hair), and he's quite the handyman, giving himself a DIY cut in the comfort of his Berlin hotel room. On one hand, we couldn't help but flinch at the sight. After all, Stamos is known for nothing more than his impeccably styled, always thick and lustrous hair. (Oh come on, you know that's part of why you love him.) On the other, we can't help but marvel at his seeming precision — like it's not the first time he's picked up a pair of scissors. Judging by his "after" photo, posted an hour ago to the social media site, we'd venture to say the actor is doing just fine.
