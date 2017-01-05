You Can Pick Up This Exact Red Carpet Gown At Nordstrom Right Now

Now, we can come up with our own tricks for emulating red-carpet dressing on the cheap. But every so often, a celebrity pulls a page from the "Stars! They're Just Like Us!" sections of yore to bring star-studded affairs down to Earth — or at least, to a fashion plane we recognize. The latest to contribute to this particular strain of award show style is Octavia Spencer, who recently wore a two-piece dress that's currently in stock at Nordstrom. (Yup, you can still snag one for yourself.)