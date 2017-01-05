You Can Pick Up This Exact Red Carpet Gown At Nordstrom Right Now

Now, we can come up with our own tricks for emulating red-carpet dressing on the cheap. But every so often, a celebrity pulls a page from the "Stars! They're Just Like Us!" sections of yore to bring star-studded affairs down to Earth — or at least, to a fashion plane we recognize. The latest to contribute to this particular strain of award show style is Octavia Spencer, who recently wore a two-piece dress that's currently in stock at Nordstrom. (Yup, you can still snag one for yourself.)
The actress and her Hidden Figures co-stars were in a celebratory mood at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where they won an award for best ensemble performance. Even from the arrivals, though, Spencer came out a winner with her look for the evening. Her Eliza J ensemble — a mock two-piece gown meant to create the illusion of a crisp button-down and jacquard maxi skirt combination — recalls the beloved uniform of designer Carolina Herrera. Except the price tag on Spencer's number isn't totally unattainable: In fact, you can pick up the actress' exact look at your local Nordstrom, as People pointed out. This Eliza J gown currently retails for $268, which is right in the same price bracket as our other favorite affordable fashion moment from recent red carpets. Remember Bryce Dallas Howard's Topshop maxi from the Critics Choice Awards, which happened to also come from Nordstrom? Seriously, if there's a Hollywood-approved wish list of the department store's offerings circulating among some secret celebrity posse, we'd like to take a look, please.
