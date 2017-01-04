Pretty Little Liars wrapped up filming its final season in October. Shay Mitchell uploaded a tearful video about the profound impact the show had on her life and how much she's going to miss her cast mates. We now know how she got over that heartbreak. Mitchell decided that the new year was a great opportunity to hint at some new developments in her personal life. The actress, who plays Emily on PLL, posted some snaps of her and new boo, Matte Babel. (You know it's real when you and bae share Snapchat filters.) Babel is a television host and music manager who met the actress through mutual friends. They’re both natives of Toronto and a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple is “serious and are having fun together.” It looks like Mitchell is also throwing caution to the wind with this new relationship. Babel is good friends with Drake and one of his friends (and assistants), Ryan Silverstein. Silverstein also happens to be Mitchell’s ex-boyfriend. Mitchell was apparently invited to Drake's birthday party in October by Babel, meaning Taylor Swift wasn't the only one having an awkward night. I’m dying to know how she ended up with her ex’s friend, but preliminary Instagram stalking doesn’t allude to any trouble in paradise. Oh, what a tangled web she weaves.
?| Shay na snapchacie razem ze swoim przyjacielem/ partnerem Matte Babel (@thisisbabel) !! pic.twitter.com/HH2DRMg9bx— Shay Mitchell PL (@ShaymNewsPL) January 3, 2017
