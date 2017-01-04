We’ve Never Seen Makeup Inspired By THIS Animal Before…

There are two types of people in this world: those who hear the word 'zodiac' and think of Susan Miller, and those whose minds immediately jump to the 2007 psychological thriller (based on a true, scary AF story) starring Jake Gyllenhaal.
Despite their vast differences, these categories have at least one thing in common: They both overlook the Chinese zodiac calendar. While similar to its Western counterpart — it has 12 signs, too — this one kicks off at the start of the Chinese New Year, with each year represented by a different animal sign.
This year is that of the Rooster, and is said to be the most unlucky in the lot. (If you turn 12, 24, or 36 this year then buckle up, because you're a Rooster!) But 2017 isn't just any ol' year of the Rooster — it's a year of the Fire Rooster, and MAC wants to help us make the best of it with a new limited-edition collection honoring the annual inauguration.
True to this year’s stubborn, scalding sign, the lineup is full of intense reds, including the orange-y matte lipstick shade, Dangerous, as well as earthy, grounding neutrals like the ones you’ll find in the nine-shade eyeshadow palette. The collection, which launches online January 12, will also include two other lipsticks, a liquid liner, two shades of powder blush, two brow pencils, and a new variation on the Prep + Prime Natural Radiance formula.
Roosters, MAC has a message for you: Don’t resign yourselves to the less than stellar year the calendar is predicting. Trust, this year of the Rooster looks good on you.