Ariana Grande Announces New Single

Ariana Grande's been keeping busy. Not only is she embracing that whole "new year, new you mentality" by literally transforming into a video game character, the singer just announced her new single. "Everyday," which features a verse from rapper Future, will be the fourth single from her 2016 album, Dangerous Woman. Grande tweeted that the single would be released today to rhythm radio stations and that pop and top 40 broadcasters would get it "shortly after." "Everyday," is the second track released from Dangerous Woman to feature a guest rapper. The first, "Side to Side," featured Nicki Minaj (as well as a seriously steamy music video and subsequent awards show performances). Like "Side to Side," Grande is looking to bank on the Future collab earning a place on your gym playlist. Especially since "Everyday" is another bouncy, uptempo song with a hook that's sure to get your heart rate speeding. No word yet on whether or not "Everyday" will spark the same controversy as her duet with Minaj, but there's sure to be some ponytail swinging either way.
My fourth single off of DW, #Everyday feat @1Future will be serviced to Rhythm radio on Tuesday & pop shortly after ?https://t.co/ukwaPNFplA— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 3, 2017
