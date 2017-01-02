Ariana Grande Getting A Final Fantasy Character Could Be A Major Win For Women

pretty lil thing holds her own in a room of men in suits ♡ ?? I'm SO so excited to finally share that I'll be featured in FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS *crying* ?♡ check out my character in the game, it's the cutest thing i've ever seen in my entire life and i'm so excited and in love with it i cannot contain myself. #FFBEWW ??????????
Ariana Grande may just be the feminist hero that 2017 needs. The singer revealed that she was selected to appear as a character in Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius, making her one of few women to break into the male-dominated world of gaming. Grande shared the news with fans on Sunday, posting a photo of herself sitting in a meeting with game developers. Although she is the only woman in the room, Grande made sure to tell fans that she had no problem having her voice heard. She couldn't share the details of the sit-down with fans, but made it no secret that she's "SO so excited" about the collaboration. While Grande's character will be the first in Final Fantasy's history to be modeled after a pop star, she will not be the only woman in the game. Though little is known about her character aside from her appearance and some movements, which were first unveiled by Grande on Instagram, we have high hopes for her. Final Fantasy is one of a few video game franchises to feature female characters as something more than sex symbols. Still, the game has come under fire forcing players to go through a majority of the game as a male. In a 2011 post on Unwinnable, Olivia Noel Davis -- who made it clear that she did not want to be classified as a feminist despite sharing many of the qualities of one -- chastised Final Fantasy creators for making battles more difficult for female characters to win and defaulting to male characters. Brave Exvius was released in 2015 and, according to the BBC, has been played by more than 8 million people. The game currently features five main characters, two of which are female. Grande has yet to reveal when her character will be added to the game roster.
