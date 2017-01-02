Ariana Grande Getting A Final Fantasy Character Could Be A Major Win For Women

pretty lil thing holds her own in a room of men in suits ♡ ?? I'm SO so excited to finally share that I'll be featured in FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS *crying* ?♡ check out my character in the game, it's the cutest thing i've ever seen in my entire life and i'm so excited and in love with it i cannot contain myself. #FFBEWW ??????????

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:35pm PST