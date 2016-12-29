There was no shortage of great music this year.
Artists from Kanye West and Beyoncé to The Weeknd and Ariana Grande dropped albums in 2016, giving us plenty of new earworms to enjoy. But some of this year's hottest songs also came with a heaping side of controversy, giving us novel memes and fresh feuds to obsess over (Rachel Roy vs. the Beyhive, anyone?).
As the year comes to a close, we've rounded up the lyrics that set tongues wagging. Whether you're still trying to figure out the secret identity of "Becky with the good hair" (so are we!) or wondering what a dick bicycle actually is (who isn't?), these will go down as pop-culture moments to remember — for better or worse. Some you may have already forgotten (*cough* Kylie Jenner's musical "debut"?). Others you will likely never forget (thanks, Kanye!).
So without further ado, let's look back on the song lyrics that made our jaws drop in 2016.
