This 30-Year-Old Cyst Was Just Popped — & The Scene Is Horrific

Last year brought us a parade of pimple popping, cyst extracting videos that eerily satisfied some among us — and left the rest of us feeling nauseous. But now, just three days into the new year, we’ve found a graphic video that trumps them all. It appears that a man in Kelowna, Canada had a cyst on his back that was three decades old and, much to his relief, was finally popped. Naturally, the entire process was recorded and went viral. It also appears that the fist-clenching event happened back in April, but has garnered more and more attention on YouTube this week. We know what you're thinking — lucky us! Ready? Press play (if you dare), then keep scrolling for more.
In the above video you can see a gloved-person squeezing the 30-year-old cyst until a yellow ooze emerges. The reddened bump bursts with what could only resemble a strain of Cheez Wiz. As the sloppy substance continues to burst, screaming can be heard in the background of the video, “Oh my god, that’s fucking disgusting,” a woman off-camera yells. Our thoughts exactly. There's no telling what the lump was exactly — and we certainly hope the person doing the squeezing is a medical professional — but all arrows point to it being a lipoma, a benign clump of fatty tissues. Our only hope is that this nauseating scene was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the poor man — and for us too.
Disclaimer: Lump-popping procedures should only be performed by trained professionals. If you’re interested in removal (or going viral), seek out someone like Dr. Pimple Popper — not your best friend — for help.
