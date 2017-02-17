30 Products Trader Joe’s Thinks You Should Be Buying

This article was originally published on January 3, 2017.
New year, new list of old things to reminisce over. Yes, January is here and so begins the ranting and raving roundups that we've compiled from the now retired 2016. But leave it to our beloved Trader Joe's to bestow upon us one downright service-y list: "The Greatest Hits of 2016!" A.k.a. 30 of the store's self-prescribed products that have been featured in the Fearless Flyer over the past year. Products that we should immediately rush out to purchase. Seriously, drop everything and go now — before they fly off those shelves.
This bundle of snacks and produce ranges from decadent cheeses to creamy chocolates, wine and beer, green tea sachets, salads, and more. And when there's even a 10-oz. burrito and a bag of breaded mozzarella sticks, you know it couldn't have been that bad of a year.
Because TJ's is always here to serve its customers, the store has also announced a call to submissions for the public's fave products vote — so stay tuned for the people's choice announcement later this month. But in the meantime, the ahead trusted roundup will more than do the trick for this week's shopping list. See you at TJ's, where we will fight you over that last soft pretzel stick (seriously).