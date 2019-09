Jude Law’s Daughter Is All Grown Up — & You Have To See Her Now

If you forgot that Jude Law had a daughter, don't feel bad. Iris Frost, daughter of beautiful humans Jude and actress Sadie Frost, has grown up largely out of the spotlight, forging her own path as a model. And today, she earned highest honors as the new face of Burberry Beauty (a spot that's been held by none other than Cara Delevingne as well as Kate Moss, who happens to be her godmother.) The new gig couldn't be a better fit for the 16-year-old and all-around cool girl. "It's very familiar [to me]. I've always seen their photos — it's a very familiar British brand," she explains. Iris will first star in ads for Burberry's new Liquid Lip Velvets, which are sure to be a hit. Each of the 14 hues is super bold and matte, while still intensely hydrating. Before, there was only one shade , Fawn Rose. The blush pink is a pretty classic, but the wider range — which goes on sale today — includes some of the sexiest shades you've ever seen from Burberry. Think: oxblood, brick red, and black cherry.