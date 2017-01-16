If you forgot that Jude Law had a daughter, don't feel bad. Iris Law, daughter of beautiful humans Jude and actress Sadie Frost, has grown up largely out of the spotlight, forging her own path as a model. And today, she earned highest honours as the new face of Burberry Beauty (a spot that's been held by none other than Cara Delevingne as well as Kate Moss, who happens to be her godmother.) The new gig couldn't be a better fit for the 16-year-old and all-around cool girl. "It's very familiar [to me]. I've always seen their photos — it's a very familiar British brand," she explains. Iris will first star in ads for Burberry's new Liquid Lip Velvets, which are sure to be a hit. Each of the 14 hues is super bold and matte, while still intensely hydrating. Before, there was only one shade, Fawn Rose. The blush pink is a pretty classic, but the wider range — which goes on sale today — includes some of the sexiest shades you've ever seen from Burberry. Think: oxblood, brick red, and black cherry.
As for Iris' personal beauty routine, she likes to keep things simple. "[My makeup] is all minimal and [about] building it up. I always include a blush, a highlighter, and a mascara — to keep it quite dewy, but minimal coverage," she explains. If this campaign is any indication, we have a feeling we're about to see a lot more from this young beauty star. And we can't wait. Burberry Liquid Lip Velvets, £26, available at Burberry.
