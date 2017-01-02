Katy Perry is pretty consistent in her aesthetics. We can draw a direct line from "California Gurls" to her Super Bowl performance to her birthday parties, thematically. She doesn't stray from her love of over-the-top, cartoon cuteness on vacation, either, as you can see from her Instagram-documented visit to Sanrio Puroland in Tokyo on Sunday. It was Perry's pilgrimage to her longtime idol, Hello Kitty.
"Welcome to inside of my head," she wrote on an Instagram live video she took during a performance at the theme park. Her screams of delight are contagious as she watches Keroppi dance and Kitty descend from the sky. Sanrio should cancel all other marketing plans and just use sound bites of Perry's ecstasy.
All this kawaii overstimulation can be yours too. Puroland, which opened in 1990, is just a subway ride away from the center of Tokyo. Tickets are 3,300 yen (about $28) — a small price to pay for getting this close to understanding how Katy Perry thinks.