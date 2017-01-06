Many of us are still so shell-shocked from the election and our ever-alarming geopolitical situation. And yet, we cannot freaking wait for Homeland's sixth season to kick off on January 15. Did you hear? It's all about an election and an alarming geopolitical situation.The Showtime drama has had its off moments (season 3!), but season 5's Berlin pressure-cooker has us hyped for more action and more Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) meltdowns as she settles into a new job in New York City. Also: Saul (Mandy Patinkin). We love that man, and if they ever kill him off, we will go full-on Inigo Montoya on the showrunners.Season 6 will also see a rather relevant return to the United States, the election of a female president, and maybe, just maybe, the resurrection of Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend), because we all know how much Carrie loves a man who just won't die. F. Murray Abraham's shady Dar Adal is back, as is Sebastian Koch's German philanthropist Otto Düring, last seen offering Carrie the chance to be one-half of a power couple with him. Anyone else think that he's not as squeaky-clean as he seems?That's just one of the many questions we'd like answered in the weeks ahead. Fingers crossed there's not some plot twist in which Dana Brody returns as an NYU coed who gets tangled up in a terrorist plot.