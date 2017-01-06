Season 6 will also see a rather relevant return to the United States, the election of a female president, and maybe, just maybe, the resurrection of Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend), because we all know how much Carrie loves a man who just won't die. F. Murray Abraham's shady Dar Adal is back, as is Sebastian Koch's German philanthropist Otto Düring, last seen offering Carrie the chance to be one-half of a power couple with him. Anyone else think that he's not as squeaky-clean as he seems?