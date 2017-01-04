Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively “Keeps Me Sane”

Sigh. Don't you just love the way Ryan Reynolds loves Blake Lively? Like, the rest of us could probably stay single forever and just live off their love fumes. Reynolds, always a fan of gushing about his wife and two daughters, delivered more of the same in his new interview with Variety. According to the actor, he's struggled with anxiety with years, and it all reached a head thanks to the hype surrounding Deadpool. Lively, he told the publication, was the one who gave him the support he needed. “By the time we were in [post-production], we’d been to Comic-Con, and people went crazy for it," Reynolds said of the film, which went on earn him a Golden Globe nomination. "The expectations were eating me alive." Lively was shooting The Shallows during all this, but still managed to step up. "Blake helped me through that,” Reynolds shared. “I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane.” Aw. Never break up, guys. Never mind the kids — it would crush us.
Advertisement