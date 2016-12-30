An Avatar Land Is Coming To Disney World In 2017 & It Looks Amazing

Avatar may have been released back in 2009, but eight years later, people are still talking about it as one of the best sci-fi flicks of all time. Fans of the movies and the science-fiction genre more generally have long wished they could visit the world of Pandora, and now, thanks to Disney World, they actually can.
That's right, Disney World, the place that has been making children's wildest dreams come true for decades, is now doing the same for grown-ups by bringing James Cameron's incredible planet to life. According to the Huffington Post, a new section of Disney's Animal Kingdom park called Pandora: The World of Avatar is set to open in summer 2017. The folks at Disney knew it would be pretty damn difficult for fans to wait that long to see what the new land has in store, so as a surprise holiday gift, they released a sneak peek of the place on Christmas Day.
A new video from Disney Parks gives you a little taste of what it will be like to visit the World of Avatar once it's completed this coming summer. The video takes you behind the scenes of the making of the park and features a few of the creative minds behind the new attraction, including James Cameron himself. In Pandora: The World of Avatar, you can expect to find a ride that simulates how it might feel to fly on the back of a Mountain Banshee, and one that sends you on a boat down the Navi River. Watch the video below and start saving those vacation days for a trip to Pandora this summer.
