We like to think we know Ulta’s website as well as we know the beauty landscape as a whole (read: inside and out). So when a new brand pops up there that we'd never heard of before, we investigate. The latest new arrival to pique our interest? Bronx Colors, an affordable new makeup line with hundreds of rad products.



The Swiss-born brand is the brainchild of Werner Kaufmann, a beauty vet with 30 years of skin-care experience under his belt. With Bronx Colors, the CEO and his team set out to create an inclusive makeup line — one that would cater to all skin tones and genders. Its motto: “professional make-up made for everyone” — and it’s not messing around. Among the offerings are concealers and HD powders marketed to men, and orange concealer perfect for darker skin tones. Did we mention that prices average at around $12?



“To be honest, the market is overpriced,” Kaufmann says, noting a dearth in brands that offer top quality makeup at the lowest prices possible. As of now, Ulta Beauty is carrying about 65% of the brand's total offerings (about 350 products). Given the playful nature of the range — and its accessible price point — we’re hoping to see even more products offered (including a wider foundation shade range) in the months to come.



For now, check out the brand’s best sellers and our top picks, ahead.



