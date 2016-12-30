We'd be lying if we said we didn't check Sephora more than we check in with some of our relatives. After all, the beauty giant seems to have a new batch of products every single day. Whether it's an eye palette, a gorgeous lip color, or a must-have nail polish, Sephora is stocked full of beauty loot that always sends our hearts a flutter.



With the new year just a few days away, there's never been a better time to stock up. And lucky for us, Sephora has a whole bunch of products on its "New To Sephora" shelf. Kat Von D's Alchemist palette? It's there — and in stock. Too Faced's latest peach palette? You know it.



Click through to see the newest things that are hitting Sephora right now. Just because the holidays are over doesn't mean you have to stop treating yourself — now go call your grandparents!