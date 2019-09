This Mom's Christmas Gift To Her Daughter Definitely Looks Like A Sex Toy

As you can see, it's hard to argue that Donovan's mind was simplyin the gutter — that thing really does bear a striking resemblance to a dildo . If her accompanying all-caps tweet didn't tip you off, she felt a lot of things in that moment."MY MOM HANDED ME A GIFT SO I OPENED IT AND SCREAMED REALLY LOUD BECAUSE I THOUGHT SHE GOT ME A DILDO BUT ITS REALLY JUST A YETI CUP HOLDER," Donovan wrote.We're sure she breathed a sigh of relief (and turned off her mental caps lock) when she figured it out. And, for the record, Donovan's mother told BuzzFeed News that her intentions were pure."I was looking for a sturdy thick cup holder on Amazon. I was trying to find a handle that would fit her cup," she said.While this particular mom had vanilla intentions in the end, there's nothing wrong with encouraging your adult child to focus on her pleasure . But, if you plan on gifting a sex toy , might we suggest exchanging gifts privately or at least giving the recipient a heads up?