JonBenét Ramsey Brother Files $750M Defamation Suit Against CBS

JonBenét Ramsey's older brother Burke Ramsey will move forward with a $750 million defamation suit against CBS following the network documentary special, The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey, which concluded in an accusation that Burke killed his sister.
The special's investigators pushed their theory that nine-year-old Burke accidentally killed his six-year-old sister by when he hit her on the head with a flashlight. John and Patsy Ramsey are thought to have covered up the incident to keep their son from the accusation. Burke Ramsey's innocence was called into question by the public following an appearance on Dr. Phil, his first public comment on the case ever.
"I know people think I did it, that my parents did it," Ramsey said on the special.
Burke's filing came Wednesday, two years after the 20th anniversary of the murder. His suit, filed in Wayne County, Michigan, seeks $250 million in compensatory damages and $500 million in punitive damages.
Burke and the Ramsey family were officially cleared by Boulder, Colorado then-District Attorney Mary Lacy in 2008. But, just two weeks ago, the current DA announced that the testing would be re-opened following local TV station KUSA's investigation.
The special's investigators pushed their theory that nine-year-old Burke accidentally killed his six-year-old sister by when he hit her on the head with a flashlight. John and Patsy Ramsey are thought to have covered up the incident to keep their son from the accusation. Burke Ramsey's innocence was called into question by the public following an appearance on Dr. Phil, his first public comment on the case ever.
"I know people think I did it, that my parents did it," Ramsey said on the special.
Burke's filing came Wednesday, two years after the 20th anniversary of the murder. His suit, filed in Wayne County, Michigan, seeks $250 million in compensatory damages and $500 million in punitive damages.
Burke and the Ramsey family were officially cleared by Boulder, Colorado then-District Attorney Mary Lacy in 2008. But, just two weeks ago, the current DA announced that the testing would be re-opened following local TV station KUSA's investigation.
Advertisement